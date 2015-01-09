"Beneath this mask there is more than flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea! And ideas are bulletproof."

In a post in 2008, I made note of how harassment of critics made it necessary for those protesting Scientology to protest as Anonymous, the hacker collective who has chosen their public visage to be a Guy Fawkes mask (as depicted in the comic V for Vendetta).

All those reasons increase tenfold when such harassment escalates into assassinations, as Islamic facists have done to the staff of Charlie Hedbo.

So, I find it appropriate on several levels that Anonymous is now engaging the Islamic facist movement. Not only in that the anonymity protects its members. But that a comic book character, is now the avenger of the artists and publishers of comics killed in this attack.