Trump on the North Carolina Pissing Contest

How weird is it getting? Trump's acting like the reasonable one here.

From Reason:

Asked about the big culture-war issue of the moment, public restroom access for trans individuals, Trump said he thinks North Carolina should have left things alone. "North Carolina did something that was very strong, and they're paying a big price," said Trump. But if it was up to him, he would "leave [bathroom access] the way it is! There have been very few problems. There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go, they use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate, there has been so little trouble."

Yeah, both sides have been making WAY too much over this "issue". I suspect there are culture war profiteers on both sides trying to stir this up.