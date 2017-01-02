As the frustration with Trump boils with many accross the country, a touch of perspective is needed lest the outrage defeat the purpose of opposing Trump's agenda.

But how to communicate that to those who have gone so far as to brand all opponents (and sometimes those who aren't oppesed enough for their tastes) as "evil"? How does one demonstrate that showing compassion for Muslim refugees and others who may fall victim of Trump's policies is consistent with not demonizing Trump and his supporters?

I think Penn Jillette does the job as well as anyone can in his latest podcast, Penn's Sunday School: There’s No Such Thing As Evil.

Overcast link to the part of the podcast where Penn starts talking about this

Direct link to the mp3 file. Begin at 26:42.

Warning: by 44:35, he'll be done making his point and start to make references to jokes made earlier in the podcast that... well, they'll make no sense and may come accross as disgusting without having heard the earlier part of the podcast. So given that, you may want to listen from the start.

(It'll probably still be disgusting, but it will be funny with context)